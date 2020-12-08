Disappointment in sports after State extends shutdown

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High school sports will have to wait to play until at least December 20th in conjunction with the state extending their partial shutdown to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

High school players and coaches expressed their disappointment East Lansing football coach Bill Feraco says he’s disappointed, and that he and his players have done all they can to play safely.

“When is enough enough? It’s difficult to say one thing or the other just because everything’s so vague. There’s a fog out there as to what’s happening.”

The Michigan High School Athletic Association also expressed their frustration in a statement from Executive Director Mark Uyl:

“We realize the crisis our medical caregivers and first responders are navigating and understand the need to continue the pause. However, the MHSAA had provided a detailed plan to both Governor Whitmer and MDHHS that would have completed fall tournaments with no spectators as safely as possible during the month of December along with allowing winter sport practices to resume. While we are disappointed in today’s announcement, we will continue to look forward as we remain committed to play three sports seasons to their conclusion. The MHSAA Representative Council will meet on Wednesday of this week to chart out another plan for finishing Fall and restarting Winter.”

The MHSAA meets Wednesday to reconfigure their schedule to bring sports back.

