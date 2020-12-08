Congressman pushes to add teachers to COVID vaccine priority list

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A congressman from Michigan is working to put teachers on the priority list for the COVID vaccine.

Representative Tim Walberg is proposing House Resolution 1249 which gives teachers priority for the vaccine once it’s available.

While Representative Walberg highly encourages teachers to receive one, the resolution does not require teachers to be vaccinated.

He believes the teachers should have always been on the priority list, and thinks they may have been overlooked.

“It’s pretty much the response of, ‘Oh yeah! Right! This makes sense.’,” said Walberg. “If we want teachers to be back in classroom and we want students to be in the classroom, we need to get this done.”

The Michigan Education Association released a statement which said, “We appreciate the recognition that educators and school employees are at higher risk of exposure to COVID-19. Just last month MEA members said their top priority is the health and safety of students and that they are concerned about whether they will be able to safely return to in-person learning in January. We trust, and hope, the federal government will take this into consideration as they determine where, when and to whom the vaccine will first be made available.”

