JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - During a meeting on Monday, the Columbia School District decided to stay virtual until after Christmas.

Here is a social media post with more details:

Thank you to all who attended the Columbia School Board meeting this evening. The Columbia School Board of Education decided to stay virtual PK - 12 until we return after Christmas on January 4, 2021. Posted by Columbia School District on Monday, December 7, 2020

