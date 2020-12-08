Child and Family Charities acquire new residential facilities thanks to donation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing-based nonprofit will use a $170,000 donation to acquire residential facilities to support its expanded youth programming needs.

Child and Family Charities provides support to over 7,000 children and families each year in the mid-Michigan area. That support ranges from housing programs and services for youth aging out of the foster care system to prevention programming and treatment options for mental health and substance abuse.

The donation comes from Jackson National Life Insurance Company and will be used to purchase an improved shelter and residential housing space in order to better support homeless youth, according to the center’s executive director, Julie Thomasma.

“Child and Family Charities is dedicated to strengthening children and families in Mid-Michigan and we are grateful to Jackson for continuing to invest in our vision for a stronger community through their successful partnership with us that began nearly 15 years ago,” said Thomasma. “This significant gift will be used to acquire the space needed to support our ongoing efforts to provide essential services to vulnerable youth in our community. Jackson’s generosity, including their ongoing support of our signature fundraiser, Red Nose Ruckus, demonstrates their unwavering commitment to children and families in Lansing.”

Through the Jackson Community Grant Program, an additional $250,000 was awarded to 11 nonprofits in the Lansing area according to Danielle Robinson, the company’s assistant vice president of corporate philanthropy.

Among those recipients was Allen Neighborhood Center, a place-based organization that serves as a hub for neighborhood revitalization in Lansing’s Eastside community. The Allen Neighborhood Center plans to use its $50,000 grant to create an accelerator kitchen, where food entrepreneurs and community members can gain culinary and business experience.

