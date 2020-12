LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield announced via press release that sessions scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday would be cancelling after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Chatfield the staff member worked with several different members and committees, necessitating the move while testing is done.

The full statement is below:

A staff member has recently tested positive who works with several different members and committees. This staffer had nothing to do with the Oversight Committee hearing last week, and his or her positive result is unrelated to the hearing. This person may not have even been a close contact of many representatives given the timeline. However, some representatives who have been working closely with that person are now choosing to test and isolate pending results. Because of that, we will no longer be holding session or committee on Wednesday or Thursday. Those who have been in contact with the staffer have already been informed and are currently isolating and getting tested. We are asking everyone to stay home, stay healthy and get tested while the Business Office conducts their usual contact tracing.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.