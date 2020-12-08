Barry Co. Sheriff Dar Leaf files federal lawsuit alleging voter fraud

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf is filing a lawsuit in federal court, alleging voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election.

Sheriff Leaf says he intends to prevent Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson from ordering county clerks to delete election data.

The lawsuit states once the data is destroyed, it will not be available for forensic examination. The sheriff believes data from all of Michigan’s municipalities must be preserved in order to allow for it to be used for further legal actions.

Leaf believes there are valid claims of voter fraud in the presidential election, and the state’s audit was insufficient.

The lawsuit names the defendants as Secretary Benson, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and the Michigan Board of State Canvassers.

Officials have not found widespread voter fraud in Michigan.

