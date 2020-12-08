Adrian Police investigating after pedestrian is struck by vehicle

ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - Monday at 6:45 p.m., Adrian Police were dispatched to the area of Division and Frank Streets regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation by Adrian Police, Adrian Township Police Department, Lenawee County Sheriff’s Department, and Lenawee Crash Investigation Team, showed that the victim was in the traveled portion of the roadway at the time of the collision, not in a crosswalk or at a marked intersection for pedestrian crossing. The victim was struck by a vehicle that was traveling southbound on Division Street.

According to an initial damage assessment and witness statements, it appears that the victim was lying in the roadway at the time of the collision. The circumstances surrounding how the victim got into the street are under investigation.

The victim has been identified as a 27-year-old male from Detroit. He was transported to a hospital in Toledo where he later died. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

Adrian Police were assisted at the scene by the Lenawee Crash Investigation Team, including officers from the Adrian Township Police Department and Lenawee County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or any witnesses that have not yet made a statement to police, should contact Detective Sergeant Lamar Rufner at 517-264-4834, or submit their information via email at APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

