A monolith has arrived in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What a year.

No year can truly be all-bad or all-good, but this one has been all-memorable. On top of a once-in-a-century pandemic, a presidential election where the most votes were cast in the history of American democracy, Australia spending quite some time on fire, and a dozen other events that would have been the biggest news story of any other year, there is a new, strange trend happening around the world.

Beginning with a monolith discovered in the Utah dessert, people around the world have reported seeing monoliths in odd locations. No one has yet claimed credit for erecting the triangular prisms that stand a little higher than an adult, but now one has appeared in Lansing.

A group may have been caught on camera setting up the Lansing monolith, although that sets up almost more questions than it answers.

Is it an organized group of pranksters? Are unrelated people just getting in on a trend? How does one go about making a monolith?

News 10 investigated the monolith in Lansing and found a Facebook page written on it. After contacting the page, one of our journalists had a very interesting conversation with those running it.

It’s an odd note to end this wild year on. The trend seems to serve no particular purpose, it’s bizarre and it will be very difficult to explain to future generations.

It may be the perfect way to finish this year.

