Whitmer picked to co-chair Biden inauguration ceremony

Whitmer is the only governor chosen in a group of co-chairs who will help guide the Presidential Inaugural Committee through planning and organizing the inaugural activities.
(Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) announced co-chairs for the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Among those co-chairs is Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“I am humbled to become a part of the inauguration for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris as a Co-Chair,” said Whitmer. “This inauguration will exemplify the strength and resilience our country has demonstrated throughout this entire year and set the stage for how the Biden-Harris Administration will beat the pandemic, create jobs that fuel economic recovery, and unite all Americans. While we are going to focus on keeping people safe this year, we will make sure Americans have the opportunity to celebrate this pivotal moment for our country.”

The co-chairs will help guide the PIC through planning and organizing the inaugural activities. They will prioritize keeping people safe while engaging Americans across the country.

In addition to Whitmer, the co-chairs include Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-South Carolina) as chair, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-Louisiana), and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Delaware).

“Kamala and I are honored and grateful to these leaders for joining our inaugural committee as co-chairs and helping to organize a safe inauguration for all Americans,” said Biden. “These leaders reflect the strength, spirit, and diversity of America and have always held a steadfast commitment to restoring the soul of the nation, building back the middle class, and unifying the country. We are proud of their support and know they will help plan an inauguration that will reflect our nation’s shared values.”

