Two suspects wanted in Lansing carjacking

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police are working to find the two suspects involved in a car jacking Sunday night.

Lansing police said there were several shots fired and a car jacking on E. Miller Rd and S. Cedar St. around 8 p.m.

Police said no one was hit, but the two suspects assaulted a driver and stole their car.

According to LPD, the victim has minor injuries and declined to go to the hospital. The vehicle was later recovered.

No arrests have been made.

