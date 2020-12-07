Advertisement

Two suspects wanted in Lansing carjacking

Lansing Police are searching for two suspects in a carjacking.
Lansing Police are searching for two suspects in a carjacking.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police are working to find the two suspects involved in a car jacking Sunday night.

Lansing police said there were several shots fired and a car jacking on E. Miller Rd and S. Cedar St. around 8 p.m.

Police said no one was hit, but the two suspects assaulted a driver and stole their car.

According to LPD, the victim has minor injuries and declined to go to the hospital. The vehicle was later recovered.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at the Toledo Beach Marina in LaSalle, Mich., on Friday, Dec. 4.
Hundreds of boats likely destroyed in Michigan marina fire
Ingham County Sheriffs investigate armed robbery
Ingham County Sheriffs investigating armed robbery at the Subway on Cedar Street
Mason Car Fire
Overheating transmission causes car to catch fire in Mason
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Gov. Whitmer announces U.S. Small Business Administration relief for businesses impacted by cold weather

Latest News

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D).
Armed protestors outside Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s home Saturday
MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.
MHSAA Announces HS football playoff schedule
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play during the first half of an NCAA college...
Michigan State vs. Western Michigan: Live updates
Lansing police need the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect.
Lansing police looking to identify burglary suspect