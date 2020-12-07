SBA makes loans available in Michigan for businesses and non-profits affected by excessive rain and flooding

ATLANTA, GA (WILX) - The U.S. Small Business Administration announced on Monday that Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and private nonprofit organizations.

Those loans are available to the following counties:

Huron

Sanilac

Tuscola

Loans are accessible for those affected by excessive rain and flooding that occurred from August 16 through September 9, 2020.

“When the Secretary of Agriculture issues a disaster declaration to help farmers recover from damages and losses to crops, the Small Business Administration issues a declaration to eligible entities, affected by the same disaster,” said Michael Lampton, acting director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East.

Under this declaration, the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is available to eligible farm-related and nonfarm-related entities that suffered financial losses as a direct result of this disaster.

However, SBA cannot provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers and ranchers. The loan amount can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 3 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent for private nonprofit organizations of all sizes, with terms up to 30 years.

The SBA determines eligibility based on the size of the applicant, type of activity and its financial resources. Submit completed loan applications to SBA no later than August 2, 2021.

To apply online, click here.

