Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative may help struggling local businesses

Interested businesses are encouraged to file for the grant as soon as the application goes live.
(Connor Matteson)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - The Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative will utilize federal CARES Act funding to provide $10 million in grants to meet the need of Michigan small businesses disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. Applications for businesses to apply will open on Dec. 15.

This is a first-in grant, so interested businesses are encouraged to file for the grant as soon as the application goes live. Officials from Pure Michigan say that the application process could close after only one hour as the need is so great. The grant application for small businesses to apply will open on Dec. 15. Grants will be awarded in the amount of up to $15,000 per eligible business on a “first-in” basis. Grant funds will assist eligible small businesses directly impacted by COVID-19 meet urgent working capital needs including payroll expenses, rent or mortgage payments and utility expenses in the following industries:

  • Restaurants, bars and other food and beverage service providers
  • Travel and tourism destinations including lodging providers
  • Live event venues and movie theaters
  • Conference and meeting facilities
  • Ice skating rinks, indoor water parks and bowling centers
  • Gyms and fitness centers

More information is available online at https://www.michiganbusiness.org/relief/

