Police warn community of ‘porch pirates’

The City of East Lansing is warning all residents to be aware of 'porch pirates' this holiday...
The City of East Lansing is warning all residents to be aware of ‘porch pirates’ this holiday season.(Jace Harper)
By Jace Harper
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing is warning all residents to be aware of ‘porch pirates’ this holiday season.

With the majority of Christmas shopping being done online this year, it provides more opportunities for vulnerable packages to be stolen from people’s porches.

East Lansing’s Deputy Chief Steve Gonzalez suggests a few options in order to keep those presents safe.

If possible, coordinate a drop-off time with the shipper so you or someone you trust can bring the package indoors.

He also advises neighbors to communicate with one another when they’re expecting a package and putting it in a safe place until the owner returns.

Companies like Amazon can arrange for pick-up locations where packages can be stored in secure lockers.

While there are many options, Gonzalez suggests strategies to be proactive instead of reactive.

“Doorbell’s and surveillance systems with cameras are great options. But, keep in mind those are reactive not proactive,” said Gonzalez. “They do help us if a package is stolen, but it’s not going to prevent the package from being stolen. Come up with some unique ideas to be proactive and prevent that package from being stolen, that’s the best option.”

Gonzalez said the East Lansing’s law enforcement have been advised to do more rounds in their neighborhoods to look for suspicious activity. But, he is aware it’s impossible for police officers to catch every thief which is why they’re asking for the public’s help to be diligent on the matter.

