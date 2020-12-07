Police investigating early morning homicide on Jolly Road

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday at approximately 1:20 a.m., Lansing Police were dispatched to the 4200 block of W. Jolly Rd. on a shots fired complaint.

Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old female victim who was not injured. The victim stated she and her boyfriend were sitting inside of a vehicle at the residence when they were approached by four male suspects. Those suspects were armed with firearms and demanded the victim get out of the vehicle.

Once outside of the vehicle, the victim said she heard several shots being fired, before seeing the suspects run away. The victim was not able to locate her boyfriend and called the police.

Officers recovered evidence of a shooting at the scene. The officers also spoke with people in nearby residences and checked for both the victim’s boyfriend and the four suspects, but were unsuccessful in locating any.

At approximately 6:15 a.m., Lansing Police were dispatched to the 4200 block of W. Jolly Rd. on a call to check on a subject. The responding officers were advised of an unresponsive male lying near the shoulder of the road.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased 32-year-old male subject with an unknown injury. The subject was identified as the previous victim’s missing. Officers, Detectives, and Crime Scene Investigators are currently on scene working on this homicide.

The four suspects are described as black males all in their 20′s and may have left the area in a silver sedan vehicle.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages and ongoing. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Lansing Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding this case to call the department or one of the following contact people: Lansing Police Department 517-483- 4600, Lansing Police Department Detective Ellen Larson 517-483-6817, or Crime Stoppers 517- 483-7867.

