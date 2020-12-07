Advertisement

No attendance to be taken at Tuesday’s House session after Giuliani diagnoses

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield announced Monday that no attendance will be taken and no votes will be conducted at the upcoming House session.

The decision was made in part due to an influx of state leaders needing to quarantine over COVID-19 concerns. The Ingham County Health Department has said in a statement that Rudy Giuliani, the President’s personal lawyer who has made multiple recent public appearances in front of Michigan lawmakers, was likely contagious during his time in Michigan.

“Unfortunately, Mayor Giuliani has been hospitalized with COVID-19. His hospitalization comes only days after being in a confined conference room in Lansing for several hours without a mask,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “Adding to my concern is that many attendees were also unmasked. This is the highest level of risk. Those who were present without a mask and those who were within 6 feet of Mayor Giuliani must quarantine for the safety of others. I wish Mayor Giuliani a full and speedy recovery.”

As a result, Speaker Chatfield has announced that while the session will be held, no attendance will be taken. His full statement is included below.

