MSU hockey series with Wisconsin postponed

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - COVID-19 is finding its way into Big Ten hockey, and the upcoming Michigan State and Wisconsin matchup is the first series it has gotten to.

“Unfortunately, this is the first hockey game that the Big Ten hasn’t been able to play,” said Michigan State Head Coach Danton Cole.

Michigan State is coming off of a three-game losing skid to Ohio State and Minnesota. The Spartans were ready to redeem themselves this week against Wisconsin, but the series has been postponed because of a positive case in the Badgers program.

“We had a good prep day yesterday. We had a real nice skate. There were a lot of jumps and energy... mentally you prepare for it, physically you’ve tried to get yourself in that situation,” said Cole. “I just felt yeah, we want to play games and we were ready to play.”

Doctors from both schools got together and made the decision that this was the best course of action. Coach Cole doesn’t want the team to look at this postponement in a negative way, but instead they just need to hit the restart button.

“You’re gonna have a quest of the year, or whatever you’re striving after. That’s the main focus and everything else on that process leads to that,” said Cole. “There’s always bumps in the road and they take all kinds of different forms, and this is just one of them.”

The team will take Monday off, go hard two days, take Wednesday off, and so on in that order. They will have a two-week break until their next scheduled series at Notre Dame. This is a break they normally wouldn’t have.

“It gives us time to touch on some things... trying to do some game situations,” said Cole. “We can do a couple of practice days that are hard to do when you have a game coming up or six games in twelve days.”

The team looks at these next few weeks of practice as an opportunity instead of disappointment that they couldn’t play.

“It gives us some good flexibility. We laid out I think a pretty good plan,” said Cole. “I like where we’re at in a lot of ways, and hey you know what, you got to figure out a way to take advantage of it and make it a way to get better, and that’s what we plan on doing.”

Michigan State will travel to Notre Dame for its next series December 19 and December 20.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.