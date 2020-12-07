Advertisement

MSU Hockey series against Wisconsin postponed

The games are expected to be rescheduled
Michigan State Hockey players stand on the blue line during the national anthem before an...
Michigan State Hockey players stand on the blue line during the national anthem before an unknown game.(Michigan State Athletics)
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State announced that their hockey games against Wisconsin this week will be postponed due to a positive test within Wisconsin’s program.

Following the test, the school’s medical officials decided it would be best if the games weren’t played this week.

The games were to be played Tuesday and Wednesday, but it is expected that they’ll be rescheduled.

The Spartans hit the ice next weekend at Notre Dame.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Mason Car Fire
Overheating transmission causes car to catch fire in Mason
Lansing Police are searching for two suspects in a carjacking.
Two suspects wanted in Lansing carjacking
Ingham County Sheriffs investigate armed robbery
Ingham County Sheriffs investigating armed robbery at the Subway on Cedar Street
Antoinette Briley, 41, of Holland, Michigan, was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree...
Michigan woman charged with ’03 murders of newborn twin sons

Latest News

MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.
MHSAA Announces HS football playoff schedule
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play during the first half of an NCAA college...
Michigan State vs. Western Michigan: Live updates
The Spartans look to build on an impressive win over previously eighth-ranked Northwestern
Michigan State vs. No. 4 Ohio State: Live Updates
MSU, Detroit Mercy
Michigan State narrowly wins game against Detroit Mercy