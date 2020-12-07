MSU Hockey series against Wisconsin postponed

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State announced that their hockey games against Wisconsin this week will be postponed due to a positive test within Wisconsin’s program.

Following the test, the school’s medical officials decided it would be best if the games weren’t played this week.

The games were to be played Tuesday and Wednesday, but it is expected that they’ll be rescheduled.

The Spartans hit the ice next weekend at Notre Dame.

