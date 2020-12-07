Advertisement

Michigan’s Game With NC State Postponed

WVSSAC makes modifications to winter sports guidelines
WVSSAC makes modifications to winter sports guidelines(AP Images)
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s basketball game against North Carolina State, scheduled for this Wednesday has been postponed. N. C. State has Covid issues which caused a cancellation of a game this last week end against Connecticut. The upcoming game was part of the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The schools hope to find a make up date. Michigan, 5-0, next hosts Penn State this Sunday to begin the Big Ten schedule. Michigan just missed being ranked in this week’s Associated Press top 25.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police are searching for two suspects in a carjacking.
Two suspects wanted in Lansing carjacking
Governor Gretchen Whitmer (right back) and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (left front)
SOS Jocelyn Benson says armed protesters stood outside her home Saturday night
MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.
MHSAA announces HS football playoff schedule
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him

Latest News

Former Baseball Star Dick Allen Dies
MSU vs Wisconsin Hockey Postponed
MSU hockey series with Wisconsin postponed
University of Michigan Wolverines Logo
Michigan Football Returns to Practice
WVSSAC makes modifications to winter sports guidelines
MSU Moves Up In This Week’s Associated Press Poll