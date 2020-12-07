Advertisement

Michigan State vs. Western Michigan: Live updates

Spartans hope to stay undefeated on the season.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play during the first half of an NCAA college...
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 7, 2015. (AP Photo/Sam Riche) (WNDU)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Spartans host Western Michigan University at the Breslin Center Sunday.

Live Updates Below:

Halftime: Michigan State 39, Western Michigan 35. The Broncos have two players in double digits, while the Spartans have struggled to gain a big lead. Michigan State has spread the wealth, but no players have scored more than nine at the break.

