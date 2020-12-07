Advertisement

Michigan hospitals say three week order is working in open letter

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports that the three week order is “slowly stabilizing the spread” of COVID-19, Michigan hospitals and health systems put out a joint statement asking Michigan leaders to extend the three week order.

“To see meaningful change that truly alleviates stress on the healthcare system, we urge the state to extend protections through the holiday season,” the statement said. “We still don’t know what impact Thanksgiving will have, but we do know that with the recent pause, we’re seeing some slight improvements. As a state, we must not let our guard down and reverse this progress.”

Governor Whitmer has faced criticism for earlier measures taken to contain the growth of COVID-19, from protests to an alleged terrorist plot to kidnap her. Michigan Republicans lead a successful effort to overturn her executive orders via lawsuit, though those were replaced in large part by MDHHS orders.

The latest restrictions put in place by MDHHS are set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Monday night, though she is expected to give a press conference later that may change that.

The full joint statement released by Michigan Hospitals and Health Systems is included below.

