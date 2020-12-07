Advertisement

Michigan health officials confirm 9,350 new COVID-19 cases over Sunday and Monday

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS) since Saturday, Dec. 5. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 4,675 per day.

In response to the slow but steady progress made against the virus over the last few weeks, Monday afternoon Governor Gretchen Whitmer said that the current lockdown ordered by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will remain in effect for 12 more days.

Michigan has 404,386 total COVID-19 cases, and 9,947 deaths since the pandemic began. Sunday & Monday had 9,350 confirmed cases 93 deaths.

  • Clinton County reports 2,901 cases and 27 deaths.
  • Eaton County reports 3,307 cases and 51 deaths.
  • Ingham County reports 9,759 cases and 128 deaths.
  • Jackson County reports 5,806 cases and 107 deaths.
  • Shiawassee County reports 2,229 cases and 48 deaths.

