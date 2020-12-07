Advertisement

MHSAA changing plans in light of Health Department orders

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday in a press conference by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in which she was joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and MDHHS Director Robert Gordon, it was announced that the current precautions taken to combat the spread of COVID-19 will be extended for 12 more days.

Due to the extension, Executive Director of the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) Mark Uyl announced changes to the fall/winter sports schedule in a press release.

“We realize the crisis our medical caregivers and first responders are navigating and understand the need to continue the pause,” Uyl wrote. “However, the MHSAA had provided a detailed plan to both Governor Whitmer and MDHHS that would have completed fall tournaments with no spectators as safely as possible during the month of December along with allowing winter sport practices to resume. While we are disappointed in today’s announcement, we will continue to look forward as we remain committed to play three sports seasons to their conclusion. The MHSAA Representative Council will meet on Wednesday of this week to chart out another plan for finishing Fall and restarting Winter.”

The Representative Council will meet Wednesday to discuss the next steps for fall tournaments that remain suspended and Winter sports in the early stages of their seasons.

