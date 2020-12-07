MHSAA Announces HS football playoff schedule
Games start Tue., Dec. 15
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association released the tentative schedule for the remaining playoff football games.
The regional finals take place December 15th and 16th. The 11-man semifinals and 8-man finals will be played on the 21st and 22nd, and the 11-man finals will be on the 28th and 29th.
Below are the game dates and times for Mid-Michigan’s teams:
Regional finals
Division 2
Muskegon Mona Shores (9-0) at East Lansing (8-0), 4 PM Tuesday.
Division 3
Stevensville-Lakeshore (7-2) at DeWitt (9-0), 1 PM Tuesday.
Division 4
Milan (8-1) at Williamston (8-1), 5 PM Tuesday
Division 5
Grosse Ile (6-3) at Lansing Catholic (7-2), 6 PM Tuesday.
Division 6
Michigan Center (6-1) at Constantine (8-1), 3 PM Tuesday.
Division 7
Cass City (9-0) at Ithaca (9-0), 1 PM Tuesday.
Jackson Lumen Christi (5-4) at Schoolcraft (8-1), 7 PM Tuesday.
Division 8
Carson City Crystal (6-1) at Ubly (7-2), 6 PM Wednesday.
8-player (semifinals)
Division 2
Kinde North Huron (8-2) at Portland St. Patrick (9-0), 4 PM Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.