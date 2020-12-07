Advertisement

MHSAA Announces HS football playoff schedule

Games start Tue., Dec. 15
MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association released the tentative schedule for the remaining playoff football games.

The regional finals take place December 15th and 16th. The 11-man semifinals and 8-man finals will be played on the 21st and 22nd, and the 11-man finals will be on the 28th and 29th.

Below are the game dates and times for Mid-Michigan’s teams:

Regional finals

Division 2

Muskegon Mona Shores (9-0) at East Lansing (8-0), 4 PM Tuesday.

Division 3

Stevensville-Lakeshore (7-2) at DeWitt (9-0), 1 PM Tuesday.

Division 4

Milan (8-1) at Williamston (8-1), 5 PM Tuesday

Division 5

Grosse Ile (6-3) at Lansing Catholic (7-2), 6 PM Tuesday.

Division 6

Michigan Center (6-1) at Constantine (8-1), 3 PM Tuesday.

Division 7

Cass City (9-0) at Ithaca (9-0), 1 PM Tuesday.

Jackson Lumen Christi (5-4) at Schoolcraft (8-1), 7 PM Tuesday.

Division 8

Carson City Crystal (6-1) at Ubly (7-2), 6 PM Wednesday.

8-player (semifinals)

Division 2

Kinde North Huron (8-2) at Portland St. Patrick (9-0), 4 PM Tuesday.

