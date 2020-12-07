Local hospitals prepare for COVID-19 vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals have been anxiously waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine months. Now it’s almost go time.

Sparrow and McLaren of Greater Lansing are preparing frontline workers for their next mission.

“We’re setting up all of our clinics right now, getting scheduling done so that we have people there to administer the vaccines, and working to make sure that we have the communications to our public education done for our caregivers and the public,” said Todd Belding, pharmacy director at Sparrow Hospital.

Belding expects Sparrow will get the vaccine around December 15 if it’s approved this week. At first it will only be given to healthcare workers, but doctors estimate after a month or two, anyone will be able to get one at doctors offices and urgent care facilities.

There will be some limitations, however.

“The vaccines do require special storage with really cold freezers, -70, -80 and so those are kind of in short supply. So they will be limited by the ability to store some of those vaccines,” said Dr. Marla Ekola, director of pharmacy for McLaren of Greater Lansing.

In order for the vaccine to be effective, you need two shots. With 40 million expected in the country’s first shipment, that will only be enough for 20 million people.

“We’re prepared to accept any shipment that we get, and then as more shipments come in, it’s hard to know when those are. We’d like to work with the local authorities on a mass vaccination of the public once those become available so we can induce herd immunity sooner than later,“ said Dr. Paul Entler, Vice President of Quality for Sparrow.

The FDA is meeting Thursday and could potentially authorize Pfizer’s vaccine. They’ll meet again on the 17 to consider Moderna’s.

