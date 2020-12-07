Local dog receives award for most blood donations in MSU program

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here is a feel good story!

Did you know that just like us, dogs can give blood too?

This month, Franki, a beautiful great dane was awarded for breaking the record for a canine blood donation at the MSU College of Vet Medicine.

Franki, has donated 78 times – a total of 39 liters of blood– which has helped save the lives of 156 other dogs.

Franki who is nine has been donating blood since she was one.

In November, Franki and her owner were presented a plaque to honor their truly life saving donations.

The MSU College of Veterinary Medicine says they see dogs who have severe blood loss from trauma like gun shots or surgeries.

Right now, the program has about 65 dogs that donate blood and are primarily volunteer.

Franki is one of those dogs and the vet tech tells Studio 10 that she is a great sport every time she has to come in and get her blood drawn.

“She’s been a show dog a lot of her life so she’s gorgeous to look at -so she has brains and beauty. The thing that I have always like loved about her is that she’s all business. When she comes in to donate, she walks into the room climbs right up on the table lays down on her side,” said Rose Wahl, a vet technician. “I’ve always joked that she wants my job because if she could hold off or vein and insert the needle, I think she would do that too and then I would be out of a job but she’s a great dog. She says all business never complains. No plus, she says very serious about it and her owner is great too.

Now rose tells Studio10 that blood donations for dogs are needed now more than ever.

To donate, dogs must be one to seven years old and over 50 pounds.

There is also an incentive program if your dog donates.

