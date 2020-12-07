Advertisement

Local dog receives award for most blood donations in MSU program

Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Here is a feel good story!

Did you know that just like us, dogs can give blood too?

This month, Franki, a beautiful great dane was awarded for breaking the record for a canine blood donation at the MSU College of Vet Medicine.

Franki, has donated 78 times – a total of 39 liters of blood– which has helped save the lives of 156 other dogs.

Franki who is nine has been donating blood since she was one.

In November, Franki and her owner were presented a plaque to honor their truly life saving donations.

The MSU College of Veterinary Medicine says they see dogs who have severe blood loss from trauma like gun shots or surgeries.

Right now, the program has about 65 dogs that donate blood and are primarily volunteer.

Franki is one of those dogs and the vet tech tells Studio 10 that she is a great sport every time she has to come in and get her blood drawn.

“She’s been a show dog a lot of her life so she’s gorgeous to look at -so she has brains and beauty. The thing that I have always like loved about her is that she’s all business. When she comes in to donate, she walks into the room climbs right up on the table lays down on her side,” said Rose Wahl, a vet technician. “I’ve always joked that she wants my job because if she could hold off or vein and insert the needle, I think she would do that too and then I would be out of a job but she’s a great dog. She says all business never complains. No plus, she says very serious about it and her owner is great too.

Now rose tells Studio10 that blood donations for dogs are needed now more than ever.

To donate, dogs must be one to seven years old and over 50 pounds.

There is also an incentive program if your dog donates.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police are searching for two suspects in a carjacking.
Two suspects wanted in Lansing carjacking
Governor Gretchen Whitmer (right back) and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (left front)
SOS Jocelyn Benson says armed protesters stood outside her home Saturday night
MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.
MHSAA announces HS football playoff schedule
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him

Latest News

Holiday Party Drive Thru
Granger Waste Services holds a ‘lit’ holiday drive-thru for staff
Liquor licenses and permits suspended in Lansing and Lapeer
The pandemic has put a strain on Bath Community School’s Week of Giving.
Bath’s Week of Giving strained by pandemic
An injured juvenile bald eagle was found in Montrose and brought to Howell Nature Center by DNR.
Injured bald eagle brought to Howell Nature Center