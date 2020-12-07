Advertisement

Liquor licenses and permits suspended in Lansing and Lapeer

(KOSA)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) has issued emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits held by two Michigan businesses in Lansing and Lapeer. Licensees’ multiple violations of the current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Emergency Order include:

  • allowing non-residential, in-person gatherings
  • providing in-person dining
  • failure to require face coverings for staff and patrons
  • failure to prohibit patrons from congregating.

On December 4, 2020, MLCC Commissioners ordered emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits held by:

  • K Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a/ Royal Scot located at 4710-4722 W. Grand River Ave. Lansing. The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C, and Specially Designated Merchant (SDM) liquor licenses, and permits for additional bar (three), dance-entertainment, catering,  Sunday Sales (A.M. and P.M.), Outdoor Service (three areas), Specific Purpose (Food), Specific Purpose (Golf), and Specific Purpose (Bowling).
  • Wood Chips, LLC d/b/a/ Wood Chips, located at 315 W. Nepessing St. Lapeer. The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C, and Specially Designated Merchant (SDM) liquor licenses, and permits for Sunday Sales (A.M. and P.M.) Entertainment, Outdoor Service, and Catering.

The above-named licensees are scheduled to appear before an Administrative Law Judge on December 11, 2020, for a virtual hearing via Zoom, to determine whether this summary suspension should continue, or other fines and penalties should be imposed.

For information on the MLCC, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police are searching for two suspects in a carjacking.
Two suspects wanted in Lansing carjacking
Governor Gretchen Whitmer (right back) and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (left front)
SOS Jocelyn Benson says armed protesters stood outside her home Saturday night
MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.
MHSAA announces HS football playoff schedule
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him

Latest News

Holiday Party Drive Thru
Granger Waste Services holds a ‘lit’ holiday drive-thru for staff
The pandemic has put a strain on Bath Community School’s Week of Giving.
Bath’s Week of Giving strained by pandemic
Hero Dog
Local dog receives award for most blood donations in MSU program
An injured juvenile bald eagle was found in Montrose and brought to Howell Nature Center by DNR.
Injured bald eagle brought to Howell Nature Center