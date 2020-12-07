Liquor licenses and permits suspended in Lansing and Lapeer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) has issued emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits held by two Michigan businesses in Lansing and Lapeer. Licensees’ multiple violations of the current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Emergency Order include:

allowing non-residential, in-person gatherings

providing in-person dining

failure to require face coverings for staff and patrons

failure to prohibit patrons from congregating.

On December 4, 2020, MLCC Commissioners ordered emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits held by:

K Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a/ Royal Scot located at 4710-4722 W. Grand River Ave. Lansing. The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C, and Specially Designated Merchant (SDM) liquor licenses, and permits for additional bar (three), dance-entertainment, catering, Sunday Sales (A.M. and P.M.), Outdoor Service (three areas), Specific Purpose (Food), Specific Purpose (Golf), and Specific Purpose (Bowling).

Wood Chips, LLC d/b/a/ Wood Chips, located at 315 W. Nepessing St. Lapeer. The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C, and Specially Designated Merchant (SDM) liquor licenses, and permits for Sunday Sales (A.M. and P.M.) Entertainment, Outdoor Service, and Catering.

The above-named licensees are scheduled to appear before an Administrative Law Judge on December 11, 2020, for a virtual hearing via Zoom, to determine whether this summary suspension should continue, or other fines and penalties should be imposed.

