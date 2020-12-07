Advertisement

Letter from legislators to Lions draws criticism

The letter recommended Lions ownership hire Michigan native Robert Saleh.
(WTVG)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday a bi-partisan group of 36 state lawmakers sent a letter to Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp. The letter strongly recommended she hire San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Robert Saleh as the team’s new head coach.

Now some people are criticizing them for not concentrating on more important issues like new COVID relief legislation.

Rep. Abdullah Hammoud (D-Dearborn), who led the group, says they are still working to get that new legislation passed.

“We are still doing the work. we are walking in tune with them at the same time,” said Rep. Abdullah Hammoud. “But we can’t control what the media is writing about.”

The group also sent out a letter about legislation to get more people covered by the poverty exemption on property taxes.

