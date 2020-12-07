Advertisement

Lansing police looking to identify burglary suspect

Lansing police need the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect.
Lansing police need the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect.(News 10)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police need the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect.

According to Lansing police, the crime occurred at a business in the 200 block of S. Larch Street.

Even though the suspects face is covered, the police department is hoping someone might recognize his clothing.

You are encouraged to call Lansing police if you have information.

Lansing Police Department: 517-483-4600

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at the Toledo Beach Marina in LaSalle, Mich., on Friday, Dec. 4.
Hundreds of boats likely destroyed in Michigan marina fire
Ingham County Sheriffs investigate armed robbery
Ingham County Sheriffs investigating armed robbery at the Subway on Cedar Street
Mason Car Fire
Overheating transmission causes car to catch fire in Mason
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Gov. Whitmer announces U.S. Small Business Administration relief for businesses impacted by cold weather

Latest News

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play during the first half of an NCAA college...
Michigan State vs. Western Michigan: Live updates
A modern day Santa and Mrs. Claus are helping to make it possible for needy children to have a...
Struggling couple raises money for Christmas charity
Northwest Community Schools superintendent Geoff Bontrager
Northwest Community Schools extends virtual learning until mid-January
Judge orders forensic exam of county’s election equipment