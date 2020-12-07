Lansing police looking to identify burglary suspect

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police need the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect.

According to Lansing police, the crime occurred at a business in the 200 block of S. Larch Street.

Even though the suspects face is covered, the police department is hoping someone might recognize his clothing.

You are encouraged to call Lansing police if you have information.

Lansing Police Department: 517-483-4600

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.