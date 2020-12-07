Heavy police presence on Edgewood Blvd, west of Washington Ave.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is a heavy police presence on Edgewood Boulevard west of Washington Avenue in Lansing.

Around 9:45 a.m, the Lansing Police Department received a call of an armed robbery in the 1200 block of W Edgewood. According to Lansing Police, a citizen was robbed at gunpoint.

Police brought in a K-9 unit to track the two suspects. Both males are around 20 years old. One is wearing all blue clothing, with a semi-automatic handgun. The second suspect is also around 20 years old and wore all black clothing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

