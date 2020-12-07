Advertisement

Heavy police presence on Edgewood Blvd, west of Washington Ave.

Lansing Police Department received a call of an armed robbery.
Lansing Police Department on the scene of an armed robbery on West Edgewood.
Lansing Police Department on the scene of an armed robbery on West Edgewood.(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There is a heavy police presence on Edgewood Boulevard west of Washington Avenue in Lansing.

Around 9:45 a.m, the Lansing Police Department received a call of an armed robbery in the 1200 block of W Edgewood. According to Lansing Police, a citizen was robbed at gunpoint.

Police brought in a K-9 unit to track the two suspects. Both males are around 20 years old. One is wearing all blue clothing, with a semi-automatic handgun. The second suspect is also around 20 years old and wore all black clothing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

