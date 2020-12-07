Granger Waste Services holds a ‘lit’ holiday drive-thru for staff

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Granger took a holiday Christmas party drive thru to a whole new level this year!

Granger turned their Mid-Michigan campus into a huge Christmas light demonstration.

They began with a light tunnel, put spotlights on parked trucks, and even had a Christmas tree made out of plastic recyclables.

Loaders, garbage trucks of all different sorts, trash machines, you name it, they had it out with lights on it.

Organizers tell say that 90% of their equipment was used to make holiday displays.

Charles Hauser, COMMUNITY RELATIONS COORDINATOR

“The best part about that was our families could come through and they could say, ‘Hey, I drive that truck, or Hey, this is what I do - which is a great, great opportunity for our associates. I tell you what they went through and I’ve never seen so many smiles and so many thankful people. My emails were just flooded after the event with with people thanking us,” said Charles Hauser, the communication relations specialist.

