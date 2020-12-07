Advertisement

Governor Whitmer extends restrictions to closely follow COVID-19 trends

Governor Whitmer speaking at presser.
Governor Whitmer speaking at presser.(WILX)
By Christiana Ford
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer announced that the state’s three-week “pause” will last at least 12 more days.

“We’ve made progress during this three week pause. Cases and mobility have started to level off. But there is more work we need to do to protect one another,” said Whitmer.

The ban on indoor dining at restaurants, group fitness classes, and other things had been scheduled to end at midnight on Wednesday morning. However, that is no longer the case.

Governor Whitmer has said she will “follow the science” and on Monday she says it’s soon to get a clear picture.

She says health experts need to see more numbers because they haven’t seen the full impact of cases from Thanksgiving.

Governor Whitmer says she understands many people will not be happy with this decision.

”It’s not anyone’s fault. It’s not the restaurant’s fault. It’s not my fault. It’s not Dr. J’s fault or Director Gordon’s fault. This is how COVID-19 spreads. It’s just that simple. The science of the virus. And that’s why we’ve got to limit indoor gatherings, for people to not come together from different households, stay together and not wear their masks,” she said.

They say it will be largely focused on the percent of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

They will not see that trend flattening or declining.

Number two: They want to see COVID-19 numbers declining.

And number three: percent positivity.

MDHHS Director Gordon says it’s not about one specific formula, but all the data combined. Director Gordon and Governor Whitmer also said not to expect everything to reopen at once.

The first thing they’ll look to do is give local communities the ability to reopen high schools.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police are searching for two suspects in a carjacking.
Two suspects wanted in Lansing carjacking
Governor Gretchen Whitmer (right back) and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (left front)
SOS Jocelyn Benson says armed protesters stood outside her home Saturday night
MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.
MHSAA announces HS football playoff schedule
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him

Latest News

Holiday Party Drive Thru
Granger Waste Services holds a ‘lit’ holiday drive-thru for staff
Liquor licenses and permits suspended in Lansing and Lapeer
The pandemic has put a strain on Bath Community School’s Week of Giving.
Bath’s Week of Giving strained by pandemic
Hero Dog
Local dog receives award for most blood donations in MSU program
An injured juvenile bald eagle was found in Montrose and brought to Howell Nature Center by DNR.
Injured bald eagle brought to Howell Nature Center