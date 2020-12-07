Governor Whitmer extends restrictions to closely follow COVID-19 trends

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer announced that the state’s three-week “pause” will last at least 12 more days.

“We’ve made progress during this three week pause. Cases and mobility have started to level off. But there is more work we need to do to protect one another,” said Whitmer.

The ban on indoor dining at restaurants, group fitness classes, and other things had been scheduled to end at midnight on Wednesday morning. However, that is no longer the case.

Governor Whitmer has said she will “follow the science” and on Monday she says it’s soon to get a clear picture.

She says health experts need to see more numbers because they haven’t seen the full impact of cases from Thanksgiving.

Governor Whitmer says she understands many people will not be happy with this decision.

”It’s not anyone’s fault. It’s not the restaurant’s fault. It’s not my fault. It’s not Dr. J’s fault or Director Gordon’s fault. This is how COVID-19 spreads. It’s just that simple. The science of the virus. And that’s why we’ve got to limit indoor gatherings, for people to not come together from different households, stay together and not wear their masks,” she said.

They say it will be largely focused on the percent of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

They will not see that trend flattening or declining.

Number two: They want to see COVID-19 numbers declining.

And number three: percent positivity.

MDHHS Director Gordon says it’s not about one specific formula, but all the data combined. Director Gordon and Governor Whitmer also said not to expect everything to reopen at once.

The first thing they’ll look to do is give local communities the ability to reopen high schools.

