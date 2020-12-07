Governor Whitmer Announces 12 Day Extension of Lockdown

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference to address the state of the fight against COVID-19. She was joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Robert Gordon, who’s department put in place the current orders restricting public gatherings.

During the press conference, Governor Whitmer announced that the MDHHS’s current precautions taken to combat the spread of COVID-19 will be extended for 12 more days.

”It’s not anyone’s fault,” Governor Whitmer said. “It’s not the restaurants fault. It’s not my fault. It’s not (Dr. Khaldun’s) fault or director Gordon’s fault. This is how COVID-19 spreads. It’s just that simple. The science of the virus. And that’s why we’ve got to limit indoor gatherings, for people come together from different households, stay together and not wear their masks.”

The decision has the support of the medical community, leaders of which earlier Monday released a letter asking the administration to make that very decision. In the letter, chief medical officers representing Michigan hospitals and healthcare systems say that the current strategy is working to contain the virus, but slowly. They urged an extension of the order to give them time to manage the pandemic.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) also weighed in on the decision. While Executive Director Mark Uyl wrote in a statement that he understood the need to continue efforts to fight the virus, he expressed disappointment that the MHSAA was not exempted from the rules for the fall/winter sports schedule.

He elaborated in a press release.

“We realize the crisis our medical caregivers and first responders are navigating and understand the need to continue the pause,” Uyl wrote. “However, the MHSAA had provided a detailed plan to both Governor Whitmer and MDHHS that would have completed fall tournaments with no spectators as safely as possible during the month of December along with allowing winter sport practices to resume. While we are disappointed in today’s announcement, we will continue to look forward as we remain committed to play three sports seasons to their conclusion. The MHSAA Representative Council will meet on Wednesday of this week to chart out another plan for finishing Fall and restarting Winter.”

This time the state has released metrics that will have to be met before the MDHHS will start lifting restrictions.

MDHHS Director Gordon said, “...Flat or declining hospitalizations, fewer cases, lower positivity. Let me be clear, there’s no formula. These numbers don’t capture some things that matter, like the age of people getting sick, or the next test being measured. You don’t ask your, you don’t ask your doctor to judge your health by a formula. You don’t judge your family’s financial well being, by one formula. Michigan laws are too important to use a faulty formula. But we will be reviewing these data, and we will be transparent with the public about exactly what we are seeing.”

Director Gordon and Governor Whitmer also said not to expect everything to reopen at once. They want to open cautiously and not recklessly. They say the first thing they’ll look to do is give local communities ability to reopen high schools.

(WILX)

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.