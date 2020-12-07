Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS to provide update on COVID-19 pandemic and response

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, and MDHHS Director Robert Gordon will provide an update regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

The latest restrictions put in place by MDHHS are set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Monday night.

The update will be at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.