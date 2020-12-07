Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer, MDHHS to provide update on COVID-19 pandemic and response

The latest restrictions put in place by MDHHS are set to expire at 11:59 p.m.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun as seen in a May 28, 2020 press conference. (State of Michigan Photo) (WLUC)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, and MDHHS Director Robert Gordon will provide an update regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

The latest restrictions put in place by MDHHS are set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Monday night.

The update will be at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

