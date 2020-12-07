Advertisement

Federal student loans deferred through Jan. 31

Interest rates will stay at 0% until the end of January.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Federal officials are extending the no-payment period for student loans through Jan. 31.

Interest rates will stay at 0%, and borrowers will not be required to make payments until the end of January.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced the extension Friday, citing the pandemic for the extension.

“The coronavirus pandemic has presented challenges for many students and borrowers, and this temporary pause in payments will help those who have been impacted,” said Secretary DeVos. “The added time also allows Congress to do its job and determine what measures it believes are necessary and appropriate. The Congress, not the Executive Branch, is in charge of student loan policy.”

On Aug. 21, Secretary DeVos fulfilled President Trump’s Aug. 8 Memorandum on emergency federals student loan relief by extending the CARES Act borrower benefits until Dec. 31, 2020.

