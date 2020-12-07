Family honors son’s death with toy drive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Last August, 32-year-old Marcus Burton-Jackson died after being shot in Lansing. According to his mother, Miranda Burton-Hinton, Marcus was a very giving son and father who made sure he was an organ donor.

“It’s a blessing, I am so proud of him for doing that,” Miranda said.

The Gift of Life says that Marcus has already saved at least four lives and that he can potentially heal up to 75 people.

“It’s an absolute blessing just knowing that even in his death he was giving selflessly to someone else,” Miranda said.

In order to keep his spirit of giving alive, she has started a toy drive in his honor called Marcus ‘Da Comedian’ Jackson.

“He would do something to give back every year anyway, so I just wanted to continue his legacy with him giving,” Miranda said.

The toy drive will accept donations through Tuesday, December 15. Then Miranda and her son’s children will personally deliver the gifts to those in need.

“He loved kids so much,” said Marcus’ Cousin, Tia Hester-Bell. “I thought this would be a powerful thing to do because he would have done it.”

However, the family plans to do more in his honor.

“He was a comedian also and some of the comedians he did shows with, once COVID is lifted, we want to do a comedy show and the proceeds from that will go towards a scholarship for kids,” Miranda said.

“He wanted to share and he wanted everyone to be happy too,” Tia said. “I know he must be smiling because of his family and everyone in the community that’s giving back.”

If you would like to donate a toy to the Marcus ‘Da Comedian’ Jackson toy drive, click here.

Below is a list of the following drop-off locations:

Classy Image – 3291 W. Saginaw

Dreadbar and Vanitee nails – 1515 W. Mt. Hope

Exquizite Body – 3208 S. Pennsylvania

Fetish LLC – 4601 W. Saginaw, Suite 7

MoneyBall – 603 N. Waverly

Tax Gurus – 4601 W. Saginaw, Suite C2

Wing Heaven – 3418 Pleasant Grove

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.