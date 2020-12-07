Advertisement

Explosives thrown into home, owner says he was targeted for supporting Trump

The blast left a big hole in his living room.
St. Clair Shores Police Department
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(WILX) - A man in metro Detroit says someone threw an explosive into his home and he thinks it’s because he’s a Trump supporter.

The blast left a big hole in his living room. The homeowner, who doesn’t want to be identified for safety reasons, heard two loud booms Saturday morning.

He said he was upstairs with his girlfriend in their St. Clair Shores home. They heard a loud boom go off, he rushed downstairs and said he was shocked at what he saw.

“Smoke was filling the house,” the homeowner said. “I went up told her to get out the house, ‘Grab the dog and get out of the house.’”

The man says he has video of who he thinks is responsible for throwing the explosive devices inside his home and then drove off. A neighbor’s security camera caught the blast from down the street.

The homeowner is offering a $10,000 reward for any information regarding what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Clair Shores Police Department at 586-445-5300.

