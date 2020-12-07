Eaton Co. Sheriff investigating 67-year-old pedestrian struck by a vehicle
The pedestrian, from Florida, was pronounced dead at Sparrow Hospital.
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s department is investigating after a 67-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Sunday.
Around 6:30 p.m., sheriff deputies were dispatched to the area of North Canal Road and Westshire Drive for a report of a female lying in the road.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered quickly discovered that the 67-year-old female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle stood by for police and EMS, and the investigation is on-going.
The pedestrian from Florida was pronounced dead at Sparrow Hospital.
Anyone that witnessed the accident is encouraged to call the Delta Substation at 517-323-8480.
Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.