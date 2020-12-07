Advertisement

Bipartisan group aims to extend CARES Act

The federal extended benefits program is set to expire on Dec. 26.
The U.S. Capitol is seen from the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
The U.S. Capitol is seen from the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(GIM)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In March, Congress first passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill in response to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.

Since then, no other federal aid has yet to be approved.

A group of bipartisan senators hopes to change that.

They are optimistic a deal could pass as soon as this week. The group supports a proposed $900 billion relief package.

The funding would last for four months and go towards unemployment, rental assistance, and supporting small businesses.

If no deal is reached, millions could lose their unemployment assistance.

“I think we have got the top-line numbers done,” said Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA). “We are working right now on language so that we can have, as early as tomorrow, a piece of legislation.”

The federal extended benefits program is set to expire on Dec. 26.

