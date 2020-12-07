Advertisement

Bath’s Week of Giving strained by pandemic

The pandemic has put a strain on Bath Community School's Week of Giving.
The pandemic has put a strain on Bath Community School’s Week of Giving.(Bath Community Schools)
By Jace Harper
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The pandemic has put a strain on Bath Community School’s Week of Giving.

The school started its ninth year for the Week of Giving on Monday.

According to Bath Teacher Craig Poppema the school’s biggest fundraising event in the past was Homecoming. However, due to health restrictions they had to cancel it.

While the funds are tight, their list of needy families has grown.

“It’s hard to know so far where the money is going to come from. But, one of the events we have is a group of seniors have created a Tik Tok and Instagram Dare Board where students and staff can sign up to participate and then pledge money to get a teacher to do a cartwheel on camera, or to crack an egg over their head, or to bite an onion,” said Poppema.

The school has raised approximately $2,400 so far by utilizing a GoFundMe page and a Tik Tok Dare Board.

They hope to raise another $8,000 before the Week of Giving ends on December 11th.

