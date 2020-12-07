AG Barr considering resignation

(WILX) - Attorney General William Barr is thinking about resigning, according to a source with knowledge of the issue.

The person says Barr isn’t happy with President Donald Trump and his “bullying.”

President Trump is frustrated with Barr for saying a justice department investigation found no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Even if Barr chooses to remain in his position, President-elect Joe Biden will assemble his own cabinet after his inauguration on Jan. 20.

