AG Barr considering resignation
A source says Barr isn’t happy with President Donald Trump and his “bullying.”
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - Attorney General William Barr is thinking about resigning, according to a source with knowledge of the issue.
The person says Barr isn’t happy with President Donald Trump and his “bullying.”
President Trump is frustrated with Barr for saying a justice department investigation found no evidence of widespread voter fraud.
Even if Barr chooses to remain in his position, President-elect Joe Biden will assemble his own cabinet after his inauguration on Jan. 20.
