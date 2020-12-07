Balloon sculpting champion finds fun way to help families connect during pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - International balloon artist, Dave Brenn, took a different approach when COVID-19 changed the world. He started offering remote balloon sculpting lessons to families over zoom.

It’s called “Family Balloon Night.” Brenn sends balloon kits to parents, then joins the family live on Zoom so they create their own masterpieces together.

“Families need a way to connect during this uncertain time, and creating art together is a great way to do that. I believe that balloon art can change people’s lives, so I’ve dedicated my life to teaching what I do to families around the world,” said Brenn.

Dave Brenn has been a featured instructor at international Balloon Art Conventions in over a dozen countries, he has been a lead designer on multiple Guinness World Record Balloon Installations and he had a weekly show at Disneyland.

He joined Studio 10 for a balloon twisting demonstration to show a little bit about what you can do on these virtual family nights.

