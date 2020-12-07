Advertisement

Balloon sculpting champion finds fun way to help families connect during pandemic

Dave Brenn has been a featured instructor at international Balloon Art Conventions in over a dozen countries, he has been a lead designer on multiple Guinness World Record Balloon Installations and he had a weekly show at Disneyland.
By Holly Harper
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - International balloon artist, Dave Brenn, took a different approach when COVID-19 changed the world. He started offering remote balloon sculpting lessons to families over zoom.

It’s called “Family Balloon Night.” Brenn sends balloon kits to parents, then joins the family live on Zoom so they create their own masterpieces together.

“Families need a way to connect during this uncertain time, and creating art together is a great way to do that. I believe that balloon art can change people’s lives, so I’ve dedicated my life to teaching what I do to families around the world,” said Brenn.

Dave Brenn has been a featured instructor at international Balloon Art Conventions in over a dozen countries, he has been a lead designer on multiple Guinness World Record Balloon Installations and he had a weekly show at Disneyland.

He joined Studio 10 for a balloon twisting demonstration to show a little bit about what you can do on these virtual family nights.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police are searching for two suspects in a carjacking.
Two suspects wanted in Lansing carjacking
Governor Gretchen Whitmer (right back) and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (left front)
SOS Jocelyn Benson says armed protesters stood outside her home Saturday night
MHSAA logo and sports background for WLUC-TV6 & FOX UP.
MHSAA announces HS football playoff schedule
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him

Latest News

Holiday Party Drive Thru
Granger Waste Services holds a ‘lit’ holiday drive-thru for staff
Brock Fletcher Visits Studio 10
Find Out Why Winter is a Great Time to Sell Your House
When Is The Right Time To Buy A New House
When Is The Right Time To Buy A New House
Capital City Market Stops By Studio 10
Capital City Market Stops By Studio 10