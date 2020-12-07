Anonymous donor gives $1M to Jackson YMCA

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson YMCA has announced that an anonymous donor has contributed $1 million to the YMCA capital campaign for a new downtown facility.

The gift is a significant boost towards the Y’s vision of constructing a new facility, open a healthy living campus and expand the reach and impact of the Y across the greater Jackson community. They’ve kept on striving to reach that goal even as the pandemic has greatly hampered plans.

“This donor cited the Y’s ability to pivot during the pandemic, meeting community needs independently and in collaboration with others, as important and impressive,” said Jackson YMCA CEO Shawna Tello. “A key part of our mission is to be ‘FOR ALL.’ The work the Y has done and our plans to reach more people in need resonated with this donor. This extraordinarily generous gift adds significant momentum to our campaign.”

This news follows a series of announcements this fall regarding the campaign.

In January, the Consumers Energy Foundation announced it would match contributions to the YMCA’s capital campaign, up to $3 million. Earlier in November, the YMCA announced the $3 million match had been met for a total of $6 million in pledges and contributions raised in 10 months. The YMCA’s capital campaign has now raised over $20 million in pledges and contributions.

“We are continually humbled by the outpouring of support from people like our new anonymous donor,” said YMCA Board President Matt Curfman. “While we would love to thank this donor specifically, being publicly recognized was not their wish. What we can do is continue and expand on the good work of the Y by getting our new facility fully funded, built and opened. All of that, welcoming all people, being a catalyst for positive change and doing more through collaboration is how we will honor this donor and all of the Y’s generous supporters.”

The new facility’s profile and design is expected to be finalized soon. The Y anticipates having a nearly finalized design and a construction cost estimate by the end of the year.

