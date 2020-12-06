Advertisement

Struggling couple raises money for Christmas charity

A modern day Santa and Mrs. Claus are helping to make it possible for needy children to have a...
A modern day Santa and Mrs. Claus are helping to make it possible for needy children to have a Christmas despite going through trials of their own.(Jace Harper)
By Jace Harper
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A modern day Santa and Mrs. Claus are helping to make it possible for needy children to have a Christmas despite going through trials of their own.

Mark Logusz and Jessica Gurnee were both laid off in March as a result of the pandemic. However, the couple wasn’t about to let their own troubles get in the way of their charitable spirit.

The Christmas duo opened a gift wrapping station in Dimondale to raise money for the Give A Kid A Christmas Project.

With the help of donated gift wrapping supplies and a storefront the couple chose to make use of their free time by making a difference for children at Christmas time.

Even with their own financial struggles, the Christmas loving duo is donating 100% of the funds to the kids.

“I’d like to be able to help every child that Give A Kid A Christmas has right now,” said Logusz.

“It’s a little selfish for me because I love doing this,” said Gurnee. “I love Christmas and I love giving back.”

To utilize their wrapping services or to make a donation in person, you can visit their store located at 133 N. Bridge St. in Dimondale.

If you would like to donate online you can visit their Facebook Page.

