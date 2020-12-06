Northwest Community Schools extends virtual learning until mid-January

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Northwest Community Schools is extending their remote learning until January 11, 2021.

Citing a rise in COVID-19 cases in Jackson County and the state of Michigan, superintendent Geoff Bontrager decided it was the best option for students to continue learning from home.

“Our goal since the beginning of the school year was to return to face to face learning in the safest way possible. However, there are just some variables that are out of our control that change rapidly and force us to make decisions in the best interest of our entire Mountie Nation,” said Bontrager in a statement sent to News 10.

The district made the decision to move all buildings to virtual learning on November 13, 2020.

Winter sports are still up in the air, as the MHSAA has not sent any updates to the school.

“This is not an easy decision to make, however, it is not worth the risk bringing our staff and students back for the short period before the holiday,” said Bontrager.

Northwest Preschool and Childcare is still open and will continue to remain open according to Bontrager.

