Advertisement

Judge orders forensic exam of county’s election equipment

(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLAIRE, Mich. (AP) - A judge said a man can take forensic images of election equipment in a northern Michigan county that had problems with vote totals for Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

But the order makes no mention of Antrim County’s presidential results, which were corrected and ended in Trump’s favor. Instead, resident William Bailey seems concerned about the vote on a marijuana proposal in the village of Central Lake.

An ordinance to allow a marijuana retailer was tied, 262-262, which means a loss. But when ballots were counted again, the proposal passed by one vote. Bailey alleged that three ballots damaged during the retabulation weren’t included in the revised result.

Bailey “is entitled to have his vote counted and the (county) has a duty to maintain an accurate and secure election,” Judge Kevin Elsenheimer said Friday.

The forensic imaging was underway Sunday with many observers, including lawyers and a member of the sheriff’s department, county spokesman Jeremy Scott said.

“Transparency in this and all of our work has always been a top priority for us,” said Sheryl Guy, the county clerk.

Immediately after the Nov. 3 election, the county reported that Biden had won the local vote in an area that typically goes Republican. But Trump was subsequently declared the winner, and the mistake was attributed to human error, not equipment problems.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at the Toledo Beach Marina in LaSalle, Mich., on Friday, Dec. 4.
Hundreds of boats likely destroyed in Michigan marina fire
Ingham County Sheriffs investigate armed robbery
Ingham County Sheriffs investigating armed robbery at the Subway on Cedar Street
Gov. Whitmer announces U.S. Small Business Administration relief for businesses impacted by cold weather
Mason Car Fire
Overheating transmission causes car to catch fire in Mason
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children

Latest News

A modern day Santa and Mrs. Claus are helping to make it possible for needy children to have a...
Struggling couple raises money for Christmas charity
Northwest Community Schools superintendent Geoff Bontrager
Northwest Community Schools extends virtual learning until mid-January
The Aloha State wants people to move there temporarily.
Hawaii wants remote workers to move there temporarily
Antoinette Briley, 41, of Holland, Michigan, was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree...
Michigan woman charged with ’03 murders of newborn twin sons