Ingham County Sheriffs investigating armed robbery at the Subway on Cedar Street

By Jake Vigna
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Sheriffs are investigating an armed robbery at the Subway on the corner of Cedar Street and Midway Street.

The robbery occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday evening.

Police say a young African American male in his early 20′s pointed a gun at the employees and stole about $450 and then fled on foot.

Police tell News 10 no one was hurt.

No arrests have been made yet.

If you have any information, call Ingham County Sheriffs.

