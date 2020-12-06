Ingham County Sheriffs investigating armed robbery at the Subway on Cedar Street

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Sheriffs are investigating an armed robbery at the Subway on the corner of Cedar Street and Midway Street.

The robbery occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday evening.

Police say a young African American male in his early 20′s pointed a gun at the employees and stole about $450 and then fled on foot.

Police tell News 10 no one was hurt.

No arrests have been made yet.

If you have any information, call Ingham County Sheriffs.

