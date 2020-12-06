Hawaii wants remote workers to move there temporarily

If you’re looking to escape the cold weather, Hawaii might have an opportunity for you.

The Aloha State wants people to move there temporarily. They’re offering free, roundtrip plane tickets and discounted hotel stays to persuade people.

Hawaii wants out-of-state remote workers who will live and work there for at least 30 days while contributing to the state’s economy. The state launched the temporary residency program last month.

Initially, only 50 people will be chosen then applicants will be accepted on a rolling basis. The program is now accepting its first group of applicants until December 15.

Those accepted must commit a few hours every week to volunteering for a nonprofit.