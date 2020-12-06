Advertisement

Suspect apprehended after Georgia campus goes on lockdown

Kennesaw State University outside of Atlanta has reported that an “armed intruder” has been...
Kennesaw State University outside of Atlanta has reported that an “armed intruder” has been seen on campus and is urging students and others there to seek shelter until further notice.(Source: Gray News/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Kennesaw State University says normal operations can resume at its campuses Sunday, about an hour after the school outside of Atlanta told students on one of its campuses to hunker down because of an “armed intruder.”

The university said via Twitter that a “suspect has been apprehended and there is no threat to either KSU campus.”

The school said earlier that a suspect was seen near the Machinist Lodge on the Marietta campus at about 2:40 p.m. The campus is located in Marietta, about 20 miles (about 32 kilometers) north of Atlanta.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at the Toledo Beach Marina in LaSalle, Mich., on Friday, Dec. 4.
Hundreds of boats likely destroyed in Michigan marina fire
Ingham County Sheriffs investigate armed robbery
Ingham County Sheriffs investigating armed robbery at the Subway on Cedar Street
Gov. Whitmer announces U.S. Small Business Administration relief for businesses impacted by cold weather
Mason Car Fire
Overheating transmission causes car to catch fire in Mason
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID
A modern day Santa and Mrs. Claus are helping to make it possible for needy children to have a...
Struggling couple raises money for Christmas charity
Northwest Community Schools superintendent Geoff Bontrager
Northwest Community Schools extends virtual learning until mid-January
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks