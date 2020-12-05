Workplaces grapple with COVID-19 safety precautions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state of Michigan has issued citations to nine businesses; saying they failed to protect workers and take COVID-19 safety precautions.

The “general duty” citations sent out by the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) require a company to provide a workplace without hazards that are likely to cause death or physical harm to an employee.

This includes a lack of health screenings, face coverings, employee training, cleaning measures, and overall preparedness plans.

According to Michigan attorney Anastase Markou of Levine & Levine, the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the state are all to protect employees.

But now the big question is: Does protecting employees mean businesses can require you to get a vaccine?

”The reality is employers under federal law have to provide work environments safe for their workers. If that means it’s necessary everyone be vaccinated in order to provide that type of work environment particularly in susceptible industries like health industry and others, I think that’s going to be considered legal,” said Markou.

He says the employee will have some rights such as any health conditions that could keep them from getting the vaccine or religious reasons.

But he said right now, it’s a very complex situation.

