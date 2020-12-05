Ovid-Elsie 2020 class immortalized

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ovid-Elsie High School created a permanent fixture to remember the class of 2020.

Senior Advisor Dana Blank came up with the idea of making bricks with each student’s name along with quotes and their extra curricular involvement with the school.

The class had been fundraising since the summer leading into their freshman year. The money was supposed to go to their senior trip, senior tea and prom.

However, with the school year cut short a lot of those funds went unused. Blank decided the bricks would be a good use of those funds and recruited local brick layer Larry Bosom to map out and install them.

Saturday a handful of seniors visited the stadium where the memorial stands to see the finished product.

“It was really emotional for me. We waited for however many years for the last three months of our senior year,” said 2020 senior Chloe Taylor. “It’s easy to focus on negative of what we didn’t get, but we did get a lot that year.”

“Honestly, I think it’s really cool that they’re doing more to remember us and show that they actually do something for us for all that we missed out on and couldn’t do,” said 2020 senior Cooper Price-Nicholson.

While the project wasn’t supposed to be finished until spring of 2021, Blank said she is very excited to have the project completed before the end of 2020.

